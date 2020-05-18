Striking sanitation workers demand action from Metro Service Group

NEW ORLEANS – Sanitation workers who are on strike assembled on the steps of City Hall today to protest what they call unfair working conditions during the COVID-19 crisis.

The striking workers are calling for Metro Service Group to give them personal protective equipment, higher wages, and hazard pay.

“This is a time where what we’re asking for as men, as individuals, and as people, is to be respected and heard,” City Waste Union worker Jonathan Edward said in a statement. “We deserve to be heard and deserve to be treated better. It’s not just ‘look at me I’m a sanitation worker,’ but ‘look at me I am a man.’ And we’re not going to stop until we’re heard.”

Metro has issued a detailed “fact sheet” that breaks down the issues, claiming that the complaints from the workers are unfounded.

Read the fact sheet from Metro in its entirety below.

