Stretch of Gause Boulevard in Slidell named after fallen officer

SLIDELL, LA — Drivers in Slidell will notice a pair of new signs that name a section of Gause Boulevard after Officer Jason Seals. The signs are placed at both entrances to the road, by Front Street and Northshore Boulevard.

In 2018, Seals was working a detail and escorting a funeral procession on his police motorcycle when he was involved in a crash with a car. He was hospitalized and died almost two months later.

The signs on Gause read “Officer Jason Seals Memorial Highway” and required approval from the legislature to post. The Slidell Police Department thanked the lawmakers who made it happen as well as the Friends of Slidell Police Foundation which paid for the signs.

The SPD posted photos of the signs on the department’s Facebook page which were also used in our story.