NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The second parade of the day, Krewe of Tucks rolled through Uptown on Saturday.

The Krewe is known for their sense of humor and satirical floats, including the King’s Throne (AKA a giant toilet).

Tucks had 36 floats and 1,800 riders.

The parade kicked off at the intersection of Napoleon Avenue and Tchoupitoulas Street. It wrapped up on Poydras Street.