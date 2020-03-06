Streetcar and truck collide on St. Charles Ave.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - A streetcar collided with a delivery truck this morning on St. Charles Avenue, blocking traffic during the morning commute.

The collision occurred near the intersection of St. Charles and Union Street just after 9:00 a.m., according to the NOPD.

The truck was attempting to make a right turn from the left lane when the collision occurred. The driver of the delivery truck was cited on the scene, according to the NOPD.

The streetcar and truck both received minor damage. No injuries were reported.