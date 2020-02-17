Street preacher’s claim of unconstitutional arrest rejected

Macro view of metal handcuffs on black wooden office table with selective focus effect. See also:

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has refused to revive a Louisiana street preacher’s lawsuit over a 2015 arrest.

Court records show Clarence Dean Roy faced a disturbing the peace charge after a woman accused him of verbally accosting her outside a bar in Monroe. Roy was acquitted.

He later sued the arresting officer and the city.

On Thursday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court’s dismissal of the suit. The ruling said Monroe’s disturbing the peace ordinance is constitutional, and the officer had probable cause for the arrest.