Street flooding reported in Mid City, Treme, French Quarter, Lower 9, and Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of New Orleans.

NOLA Ready reported street flooding in areas across the city on Saturday afternoon.

NOLA Ready warns residents not to drive through flooded streets.

We’ve got reports of street flooding coming in on https://t.co/KqU81SC1j1 (blue dots) in Mid City, Treme, French Quarter, Lower 9 & Algiers. Don’t drive through flooded streets! Report major street flooding to 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/CfZmOyZIlW — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) July 3, 2021

Neutral ground parking is now allowed, but residents are asked not to block intersections, streetcar tracks, or sidewalks/bike paths.

A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of #NOLA. Neutral ground parking is now allowed, but please don’t block intersections, streetcar tracks, or sidewalks/bike paths. https://t.co/BVuhtMO0Js pic.twitter.com/vdhKDBupap — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) July 3, 2021

List of reported areas of street flooding according to Streetwise:

CARROLLTON UNDERPASS

2:38 PM UNDERPASS CLOSED

2:38 PM I-10 ONRAMP / S CARROLLTON AVE

2:38 PM

2:38 PM 3600 BLK BANKS ST

2:38 PM

2:38 PM 2100 DAUPHINE ST

2:33 PM

2:33 PM CANAL ST / N CLAIBORNE AVE

2:32 PM

2:32 PM N RAMPART ST / SAINT ANN ST

2:32 PM

2:32 PM 200 BOURBON ST

2:31 PM

2:31 PM 100 ROYAL ST

2:30 PM

2:30 PM 100 CARONDELET ST

2:29 PM

2:29 PM ORLEANS AVE / N CLAIBORNE AVE

2:27 PM

2:27 PM I-10 W / S CARROLLTON AVE

2:27 PM

2:27 PM I-10 E / S CARROLLTON AVE

2:26 PM

2:26 PM SUPERDOME EXIT / S CLAIBORNE EXIT

2:25 PM

2:25 PM DUBLIN ST / S CARROLLTON EXIT

2:24 PM

2:24 PM 100 BLK CARONDELET ST

2:23 PM

2:23 PM 900 ROYAL ST

2:23 PM

2:23 PM CHARTRES ST / TRICOU ST

2:16 PM

2:16 PM D’HEMECOURT ST / S CORTEZ ST

2:15 PM

2:15 PM 2900 BLK EARHART BLVD

2:15 PM

2:15 PM S CLAIBORNE OVERPASS WEST

2:15 PM

2:15 PM 1400 BLK N CLAIBORNE AVE

2:15 PM

2:15 PM TULANE AVE / S CARROLLTON AVE

2:15 PM

2:15 PM ORLEANS AVE / N DERBIGNY ST

2:14 PM

2:14 PM SAINT CLAUDE AVE / TUPELO ST

2:12 PM

2:12 PM 2600 GENERAL MEYER AVE

2:11 PM

2:11 PM BURGUNDY ST / TUPELO ST

2:00 PM

