PONCHATOULA (WGNO)— Several non-profit groups benefit from sales at the various booths held at Strawberry Fest. Strawberry Fest is a big fundraiser The Rotary Club of Ponchatoula. WGNO’s Kenny Lopez spoke with Rotary Club members about all the work they do in the community.

“The Ponchatoula Rotary Club is lucky enough to have a building on the festival grounds. We are able to sell beer, jambalaya and other things. The Strawberry Fest is our big fundraiser of the year,” Sparky Welles, Treasurer of the Rotary Club of Ponchatoula said.

One of the non-profit groups that the Strawberry Fest helps support is the Rotary Club of Ponchatoula, which in turn gives back to the community.

“Our Rotary Club has 5 scholarships per year,” he said.

And just how big is Strawberry Fest to the Rotary Club? On a good year they could make around $20-thousand dollars.

“That’s a good chunk of money that goes to our scholarship. It makes us very proud and feel good, that’s what Rotary is all about,” Welles said.

Sparky Welles is a long-time Rotary Club member and his long-time knowledge is helping newer members. The future of the Rotary Club—Faith Peterson, who’s now the Presidents says Sparky is inspiring.

“Of course I look up to him in a lot of ways. He’s been here for many years and he’s the go-to guy for the Rotary Club, knowledge-wise,” she said.

“It is kind of nice to see the bond between generations, the ones who have been in Rotary for years and now the newer faces in Rotary,” Peterson said.

All combining forces with one mission to continue the charitable cycle.

The Rotary Club also has an endowed scholarship for Ponchatoula students to go-to Southeastern University.