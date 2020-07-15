STPSO: Slidell daycare worker arrested for breaking 2-year-old child’s arm

SLIDELL – A daycare worker at a Slidell-area childcare facility has been arrested after police say she broke the arm of a 2-year-old child in her care.

The incident occurred on July 8 at a daycare facility on Rosemeade Drive in Slidell, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office. The parents of a 2-year-old child were notified by workers at the facility that the child was injured and needed to be taken to a hospital.

Investigators believe 34-year-old Leann Simon grabbed the child by the arm, twisted the child’s arm behind its back, and then lifted the child from the ground by the arm. That resulted in the child’s arm breaking, according to the STPSO.

Simon was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on July 14 on charges of second degree cruelty to juveniles. She was released on July 15 after posting a $35,000 bond, according to booking information provided by the STPSO.