‘United in Pink’ – STPSO shows support for Breast Cancer Awareness

MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — A pink-wrapped Chevrolet Tahoe and STPSO Hummer will be traveling throughout St. Tammany Parish during the month of October with the St. Tammany Cancer Center, a campus of Ochsner Medical Center.

People can make a $5 donation to sign one of the two wrapped vehicles while getting a free screening. The ‘United in Pink’ campaign was launched on Oct. 1 and was created to “Educate, Screen & Prevent” breast cancer.

Deputy Alyssa Shubert and Lt. Greg Gonzales, father of Mandeville High School head football coach Hutch Gonzales, drove the vehicles around the Lakeshore Stadium, which played host to Mandeville versus Slidell last Friday.

Photo: STFD No.1

The St. Tammany Fire District No. 1 is also getting into the spirit with a pink-themed SUV of their own.

“From mammograms on the Be Well Bus to pink-wrapped cruisers in the Sheriff’s Department, we are all united together in a great big pink effort to make sure every woman across the Northshore knows that early detection of breast cancer could save their life,” said Jack Khashou, administrator of St. Tammany Cancer Center. “We have this broad coalition of organizations all focused together on the goal of saving local lives, United in Pink.”

Photo: Courtesy SPD

Last year, the Slidell Police Department also wrapped one of its cruisers to help raise money and awareness for breast cancer research.

The American Cancer Society encourages the following breast cancer screening guidelines for women:

Women 40 to 44 should have the choice to start annual breast cancer screening with mammograms (x-rays of the breast) if they wish to do so.

should have the choice to start annual breast cancer screening with mammograms (x-rays of the breast) if they wish to do so. Women 45 to 54 should get mammograms every year.

should get mammograms every year. Women 55 and older should switch to mammograms every 2 years, or can continue yearly screening.

According to the ACS, regular screening should continue “as long as a woman is in good health and is expected to live 10 more years or longer.”

The ACS also emphasizes that “all women should be familiar with the known benefits, limitations, and potential harms linked to breast cancer screening.”

Photo: St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office

Upcoming United in Pink screening events (courtesy of St. Tammany Health System):

Oct. 1, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – United in Pink launch event, St. Tammany Cancer Center, 900 Ochsner Blvd., Covington. Mammograms aboard the Be Well Bus. Additionally, the wrapped Sheriff’s Office vehicles will be on-site for those wishing to sign them. Food truck roundup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct. 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Tropical Smoothie, 70360 Highway 21, Covington. Mammograms aboard the Be Well Bus as well as wrapped Sheriff’s vehicles for signing.

Oct. 6, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – St. Tammany Physicians Network-Folsom, 82525 Highway 25. Mammograms aboard the Be Well Bus.

Oct. 11, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Chick-Fil-A, 3585 Highway 190, Mandeville. Mammograms aboard the Be Well Bus as well as wrapped Sheriff’s vehicles for signing.

Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Ochsner Health Center-Franklinton, 2219 Main St. Mammograms aboard the Be Well Bus.

Oct. 16, 8 a.m. to noon – Mandeville Farmer’s Market, 615 Lafitte St. Mammograms aboard the Be Well Bus as well as wrapped Sheriff’s vehicles for signing.

Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Walgreen’s, 71041 Highway 21, Covington. Mammograms aboard the Be Well Bus as well as wrapped Sheriff’s vehicles for signing.

Oct. 20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Ochsner Health Center-Bogalusa, 2781 S. Columbia St. Mammograms aboard the Be Well Bus.

Oct. 27, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – St. Tammany Physicians Network-Madisonville, 1520 Highway 22 West. Mammograms aboard the Be Well Bus.

United in Pink is a collaborative effort of St. Tammany Hospital Foundation, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Mauti Cancer Fund/Be A Saint.