STPSO searching for Lacombe man, wanted for first-degree rape charges

ST. TAMMANY PARISH – Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s office are asking for the public’s help in locating a rape suspect.

On May 28, 17-year-old Kendrick Ordogne and 18-year-old Solomon Jones raped a 25-year-old mentally impaired woman.

The rapes occurred at two locations in the Lacombe area.

Solomon Jones has been arrested but Kendrick Ordogne is still wanted for three counts of first degree rape and two counts of second-degree kidnapping.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Lopez with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling (985) 276-1339 or (985) 898-2338.