STPSO partners with the NESS Center to provide Mental Health Center in Mandeville

On Wednesday, August 4, 2021, Sheriff Randy Smith was honored to speak at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the NESS Center in Mandeville. The NESS Center is located at the Northlake Behavioral Health System on U.S. Highway 190 in Mandeville. It is a comprehensive outpatient clinic providing various treatments for a wide range of mental health and substance abuse disorders.

“The STPSO Crisis Intervention team will work with the NESS Center and its Mobile Crisis Unit in order to provide the much-needed mental health treatment to those experiencing a crisis. The St. Tammany Parish Community has shown over and over it cares about mental health awareness, and this is another example of when the Coroner’s Office, NAMI, FPHSA, and the specialty courts come together, great things happen! If and when you are in a mental health crisis or suffering from substance abuse WE will be there to help!” Sheriff Smith said.

The center has a team of licensed healthcare professionals who provide a range of care from intensive outpatient treatment and alumni support. The Center will also have a Mobile Crisis Team, which will provide community-based services to adults and adolescents experiencing a behavioral health crisis needing on-site intervention and referral.

Public Service Commissioner, Eric Skrmetta, St. Tammany Parish Coroner, Dr. Charles Preston, Adele Bruce Smith with the Coroner’s Office, Nick Ricard, with NAMI, Dana Alkadi, Vice President of Public Relations for the NESS Center at Northlake, Toni Bonvillian, and many NESS Center staff members attended the ceremony.