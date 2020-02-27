STPSO K9 Copper named 2020 Canine Grand Marshal of Mardi Paws

COVINGTON, LA – St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s K9 Copper has been named 2020 Canine Grand Marshal for the Krewe of Mardi Paws.

After 25 years of celebrating Mardi Gras in Mandeville, the krewe will move to Covington this year, where it will roll ​​Sunday, March 1 at 2 p.m.

The theme of the 2020 parade is “Beyond all Boundaries…” celebrating the limitless exploration of sea, air and space. Participants are encouraged to come dressed as everything from mermaids to astronauts. ​​​

K9 Copper is assigned to K9 Handler Deputy Chris Harman, who is a certified tracking/trailing K9 handler. Deputy Harman houses Copper as well as his apprehension/narcotics detection K9, Cado, at his residence, where they are treated as part of his family.

Deputy Harman will accompany K9 Copper on the parade route Sunday.

Copper, a one-year-old Bloodhound was donated to the sheriff’s office as a puppy by Casey Hoffman, a local dog breeder.

After successfully completing a six-month training course directed by STPSO Master K9 Trainer Sergeant Ronald Olivier, Copper is now certified in tracking and trailing. Tacking/trailing is the dog’s ability to follow human scent and identify articles along the way, as well as the dog’s ability to distinguish and follow one specific person’s scent and identify that person.

Copper is capable of tracking lost or disabled children, missing adults, and/or any reason where tracking human scent is needed.

Anyone interested in participating with their canine can pre-register at www.MardiPaws.com or sign up on site on Sunday. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. There is a $25 registration fee per dog, with proceeds benefiting charities that helps kids and canines.