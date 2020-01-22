STPSO investigating catalytic converter thefts

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a series of thefts involving catalytic converters, which have occurred over the past month.

Since December 19, the STPSO has taken reports of eight catalytic converters or other exhausted related parts being stolen from parked vehicles at businesses in West St. Tammany.

In addition, there was one attempted theft of a catalytic converter reported from a local vehicle dealership.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward through Crimestoppers.