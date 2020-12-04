STPSO deputy fired and arrested after incident at St. Tammany jail

COVINGTON – A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy has been fired and arrested after an unspecified incident that occurred earlier this week at the St. Tammany Parish jail.

Thirty-two-year-old Justin Doles was arrested and charged with simple battery on the morning of December 4, according to the STPSO. Doles was fired from the department when he was arrested.

The battery incident occurred on Wednesday, December 3, at the St. Tammany Parish jail. No details were released, but police say the inmate in question was evaluated by a medical professional and did not have any serious injuries.

The case will be turned over to the FBI Civil Rights Division once the investigation is complete, according to the STPSO.

“I want to ensure the citizens of St. Tammany Parish that I will continue to hold my deputies fully accountable for their actions,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.