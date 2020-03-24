STPSO Deputies ambushed while responding to domestic violence call in Slidell

SLIDELL, LA – St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were ambushed Monday night while responding to a call for service.

Shortly after 7:15 p.m., STPSO deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 100 block of Eden Isles Boulevard near Slidell in response to a domestic violence complaint.

While speaking with one of the involved parties in the driveway of the home, a second individual came around the side of the residence armed with a firearm. He immediately began firing upon the responding deputies, who returned fire.

The individual then went to side of the residence where he ultimately died following a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Two STPSO patrol units were damaged by the gunfire, and one deputy sustained minor injuries related to being struck by shattered glass.

The remains of the deceased were turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office who will make identification and determine the official cause and manner of death.

The investigation remains active and ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.