ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office has a reminder for residents this Fourth of July holiday.

“DON’T CALL 911 FOR FIREWORKS PLEASE AND THANK YOU!”

The sheriff’s office reported that on July 3, a vast number of firework-related calls were made, with six coming in at once. Deputies say while they understand the fireworks are annoying for both humans and pets, they are not an emergency.

The calls are a distraction from crime reports and according to deputies, the complaints tied them up all weekend.

Posted on their Facebook page is a comical list of when and when not to call the police on the Fourth of July.

“We’re dedicated to protecting and helping you, but please save said resources for EMERGENCIES. Be safe, smart, and considerate today in St. Tammany Parish,” the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office posted.

