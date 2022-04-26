COVINGTON, La. (WGNO)— The St.Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrested of a Covington area man on Tuesday.

According to STPSO, Robert Ebersole Jr. was arrested for carnal knowledge after evidence surfaced following his application for employment with STPSO.

Reports show detectives received information that he may have been involved in an inappropriate relationship with an under-aged individual several years prior.

After learning the information detectives launched an investigation that led to the arrest.

“This is not the type of person we want representing and working for our agency, and this is why we conduct an extensive background investigation on all of our applicants prior to them being granted full employment status,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.

He added, “I hold all of our employees to the highest standard, and I find it very unsettling that someone who committed this sort of crime, regardless of how long ago it occurred, was seeking a position of employment with this agency, or any law enforcement agency.”

Ebersole will be booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center.