NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The St. Tammany Parish Sherrif’s Office announced the creation of a new patrol district on the West side of the Parish.

The new district will stretch from the Tchefuncte River west to the Tangipahoa Parish line and will increase the number of patrol districts in the unincorporated parts of the parish from three to four.

According to STPSO, there was a parish-wide population increase from 233,570 in 2010 to 264,570 in 2020, with the largest growth in population on the western side of the parish.

As the population increased so did the calls for service said STPSO officials.

According to reports, in 2010 the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office received 161,463 calls for service.

In 2020, deputies responded to 211,761 calls for service.

“Traffic on the parish’s limited east/west corridors has greatly impacted response times on the western end of the parish. By reconfiguring the districts and adding a district to the western side of our parish, which is where most of the growth is occurring, deputies will be able to respond to calls and assist our resident in a more timely fashion.” Sheriff Smith

