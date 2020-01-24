Steve Scalise statement on Louisiana becoming the number one pro-life state in America

WASHINGTON, D.C. – House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) made the following statement in response to Americans United for Life announcing their 2020 Life List, with the state of Louisiana ranked Number One:

“I am proud of Louisiana’s distinction as the most pro-life state in the Nation! Americans United for Life’s announcement is welcome news for Louisianans who strive to protect the most vulnerable among us – the unborn. Innocent life must be protected at every stage, and I’m proud to consistently advance policies that protect the lives of the unborn, like the Born Alive Act, and prevent any taxpayer dollars from being used to fund abortion. I will continue fighting in Congress to promote a culture that defends innocent life, and applaud Louisiana for serving as a model as the strongest pro-life state in the country.”

Earlier this year, Whip Scalise led 207 Members of Congress in filing an amicus brief to stand up for Louisiana’s pro-life law before the U.S. Supreme Court that would require all abortion providers to have admitting privileges at local hospitals when emergencies arise.