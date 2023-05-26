METAIRIE, La (WGNO) –– Step Up for Louisiana is joining Grace King community members in a rally against the Jefferson Parish Public School System removing equipment and memorabilia from the school.

The rally comes after the school system voted to shut down and consolidate several schools at the end of the school year, requiring many students to move to a new school at the start of the next school year.

Step Up for Louisiana said they’re rallying to speak out against discarding Grace King High School artifacts.

The rally begins at 10:00 a.m. at Grace King High School, located at 4301 Grace King Place in Metairie.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.