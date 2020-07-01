Step right up to the reservation desk, your room is now ready

Royal Sonesta opens for first time since April 5

NEW ORLEANS – It’s on Bourbon Street.

It’s in the heart of the French Quarter.

It’s Royal Sonesta New Orleans, 300 Bourbon Street.

The pandemic put the hotel on hold.

Closed since April 5.

Now, WGNO’s Bill Wood says, the hotel is ready to take your reservation again.

After laying off most of the staff, the hotel is now re-hiring 25-percent, that’s about 80 workers.

They’re busy sanitizing every inch, encouraging social distancing and wearing masks.

And literally sealing for safety one room at a time.

Royal Sonesta’s meeting spaces are also ready.

And some small bookings are set for later this year.

At Royal Sonesta and around the French Quarter, tourists are coming back.

But the dance they do down Bourbon Street to get here will be a waltz.

Slow, steady and thoughtful.