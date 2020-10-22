Step aside Pennywise, this horror villain is Louisiana’s favorite

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Love a good horror flick? Apparently, you’re not alone. Popular villains through the years haunt our nightmares, and now they’re also haunting our web searches – just in time for Halloween.
The website FrontierBundles.com has compiled a list of each state’s most-popular horror villain. Seven states are keeping their eye on Chucky, including Louisiana.
The most popular villain is Frankenstein’s Monster, followed by Ghostface.
Some other interesting tidbits from the study include:
- Maine was the only state who preferred Jack Torrance, the star of The Shining. In comparison, Jack Torrance was the most popular villain last year.
- Alien is the top horror villain in Washington, one of the top five states for unexplained UFO sightings.
- Frankenstein’s Monster was the most popular character in the U.S., claiming 11 states — something Mary Shelley would be proud of.
