Stennis: Slidell man appointed NASA’s Center Operations Directorate

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. (WGNO) — Mississippi native and Louisiana resident Rodney McKellip has been appointed to lead NASA’s Center Operations Directorate at Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Miss.
McKellip appointment was made possible after achieving federal Senior Executive Service (SES) status. His role as director of the COD was effective Aug. 11.
Most recently during McKellip’s extensive NASA tenure, he served as deputy director of the area since March 2019 and as acting director since January of this year.
“Throughout his 22-year NASA career, Mr. McKellip has served in multiple management positions at Stennis in support of four mission directorates, with progressively greater responsibility and accountability in project, program, division, and directorate leadership,” Stennis Director Rick Gilbrech said. “I am pleased to announce his service in this key center position.”
According to a Stennis media release, “McKellip will provide both guidance and strategic planning for many institutional services. He also will provide leadership for operations and maintenance of Stennis’ test support facilities and in establishing and managing partnerships with on-site government, university, and commercial tenants.”