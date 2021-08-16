Stennis: Slidell man appointed NASA’s Center Operations Directorate

LAS VEGAS, NV – JANUARY 11: The NASA logo is displayed at the agency’s booth during CES 2018 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 11, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world’s largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs through January 12 and features about 3,900 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 170,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. (WGNO) — Mississippi native and Louisiana resident Rodney McKellip has been appointed to lead NASA’s Center Operations Directorate at Stennis Space Center near Bay St. Louis, Miss.

Rodney McKellip (Photo: Stennis Space Center)

McKellip appointment was made possible after achieving federal Senior Executive Service (SES) status. His role as director of the COD was effective Aug. 11.

Most recently during McKellip’s extensive NASA tenure, he served as deputy director of the area since March 2019 and as acting director since January of this year.

“Throughout his 22-year NASA career, Mr. McKellip has served in multiple management positions at Stennis in support of four mission directorates, with progressively greater responsibility and accountability in project, program, division, and directorate leadership,” Stennis Director Rick Gilbrech said. “I am pleased to announce his service in this key center position.”

According to a Stennis media release, “McKellip will provide both guidance and strategic planning for many institutional services. He also will provide leadership for operations and maintenance of Stennis’ test support facilities and in establishing and managing partnerships with on-site government, university, and commercial tenants.”