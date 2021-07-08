STEM NOLA resumes in-person hands on Rocket Day Saturday

NEW ORLEANS– STEM NOLA, the locally based nonprofit that brings science, technology, engineering and math to kids has flourished during the pandemic.

In fact, during the shutdown, they used their digital platform to reach out to kids in 47 states and 5 countries.

Today they were preparing for what will be their first in-person hands on Rocket Day this Saturday.

Founder, Dr. Calvin Mackie spoke with WGNO about why this this weekend’s event is so important.

Dr. Calvin Mackie speaks about STEM NOLA’s Rocket Day (WGNO-TV)

According to Mackie, “People just want to come back and be amongst people and that’s what STEM is all about. STEM is about doing, but the critical lessons that our kids need in the 21st century are critical thinking and collaboration. Collaboration is what they get and you can’t get that virtually.”

Rocket Day begins on the north side of the Lakefront Arena.

More information is at www.stemnola.com