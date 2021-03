NEW ORLEANS — If you like to go to LaSalle Park in Metairie – watch out for the coyotes.

The park is on Airline Highway near David Drive. The park managers say coyotes have been spotted roaming around. WGNO did not see any when combing the area in the daylight on Friday, but if you go, you’ll see the signs.

The advice for anyone who encounters a coyote is to stay calm. Don’t run or you might get chased.

If you’re walking with a pet, keep the pet on the leash at all times.