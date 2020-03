COVINGTON, LA – Judge Peter Garcia passed away late Tuesday afternoon. Garcia was 66-years-old, and had served the 22nd Judicial District for more than 20 years.

On Wednesday, St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper, released a statement on the passing of Judge Garcia. President Cooper and Judge Garcia were close friends, and Judge Garcia even had the honor of administering Cooper his oath during his inauguration.

See statement below:

“It is truly a sad day for our community. We have lost a great public servant. Judge Garcia and I have been lifelong friends since we attended the third grade at St. Peter’s school in Covington. We graduated from St. Paul’s together — class of 1971. Like me, he chose to stay in Covington and St. Tammany to work, and raise his family. We supported each other in our respective careers and political endeavors. He started one of the first Drug Courts in our state over 20 years ago. He literally helped to change people’s lives. He was instrumental in bringing the 22nd JDC into St. Tammany Parish Government’s Safe Haven project. I know our entire community will miss his quiet but deliberate way of making enormous impacts that helped so many. On behalf of Parish Government, and the citizens of St. Tammany, I want to extend my deepest condolences to his family.”