Statement from St. Mary’s Dominican on Alumna Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS Nomination

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

US President Donald Trump announces his US Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett (R), in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on September 26, 2020. – Barrett, if confirmed by the US Senate, will replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on September 18. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – President Trump’s pick for his Supreme Court nomination is a Metairie native. Here’s what her high school St. Mary’s Dominican had to say about the pick.

St. Mary’s Dominican High School congratulates Judge Amy Coney Barrett (Class of 1990) on her nomination to the United States Supreme Court. As a Dominican alumna, she reflects the profile of a Dominican graduate who seeks Veritas – Truth, the motto of Dominican. Dominican recognizes Judge Amy Coney Barrett and congratulates her on this major accomplishment.

Share this story

Latest News

More News