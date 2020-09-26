Statement from St. Mary’s Dominican on Alumna Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS Nomination

NEW ORLEANS – President Trump’s pick for his Supreme Court nomination is a Metairie native. Here’s what her high school St. Mary’s Dominican had to say about the pick.
St. Mary’s Dominican High School congratulates Judge Amy Coney Barrett (Class of 1990) on her nomination to the United States Supreme Court. As a Dominican alumna, she reflects the profile of a Dominican graduate who seeks Veritas – Truth, the motto of Dominican. Dominican recognizes Judge Amy Coney Barrett and congratulates her on this major accomplishment.