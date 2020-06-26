Statement from Jason Williams’ attorney, on indictment

NEW ORLEANS – On Friday, it was announced that a federal grand jury returned an 11-count indictment charging 47-year-old Jason R. Williams, of New Orleans, with conspiracy to defraud the United States, aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of false and fraudulent tax returns, and failure to file IRS Forms 8300 relating to cash received in trade or business.
In response to this indictment, Billy Gibbens, attorney for Councilman Jason Williams, released the following statement, proclaiming his innocence.