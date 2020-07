NEW ORLEANS – On Monday, Councilmember-At-Large Helena Moreno released a statement in response to the upcoming removal of the bodies of Jose Ponce Arreola and Quinnyon Wimberly from the Hard Rock Hotel wreckage.

Crane removal began last week, and the bodies will be coming out in the next few days.

Read the full statement below:

“Today, as demolition at 1301 Canal continues, we learned that the bodies of 63-year-old Jose Ponce Arreola and 36-year-old Quinnyon Wimberly will soon be removed from the wreckage of 1301 Canal.

For the families of these men, I can offer my deepest sympathies – not just for the loss of their loved ones, but the prolonged and public nature of their temporary resting places. This tragedy should never have happened, and it has taken far too long to be able to deliver dignity to these men who unfairly perished due to the terrible mistakes and misdeeds of others. To the families of Mr. Arreola and Mr. Wimberly, I know life will never be the same.

I am hopeful that this long-overdue step will bring some small measure of comfort to these grieving families. And I will continue to use the full power of my authority as a Councilmember to determine the truth behind this disaster and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.”