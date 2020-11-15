State Troopers investigate two overnight fatal crashes in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE – Louisiana State Police Troopers responded to seven separate injury crashes overnight. Two of those crashes resulted in fatalities and occurred within a three-hour span.

The first crash occurred at approximately 11:00 PM in East Baton Rouge on Friday, on LA 3246 (Siegen Lane) north of Interstate 10. The crash has claimed the life of a 22-year-old pedestrian, Aubrey Martin, from Denham Springs.

According to Louisiana State Troopers, the initial on-scene investigation revealed Martin was struck by a Dodge Charger as she was attempting to cross Siegen Lane. Martin walked directly into the path of the Charger and sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the Charger was properly restrained and was not injured. Troopers do not suspect impairment as a contributing factor for the driver of the Charger.

The second crash occurred shortly after 2:00 AM in West Baton Rouge on Saturday, on LA 1 north of Brusly near the Old Cinclare Sugar Mill. The crash has claimed the life of 29-year-old Barry Jermaine Bell of Plaquemine.

According to Louisiana State Troopers, the initial on-scene investigation led Troopers to determine that the crash occurred as Bell was driving a Mercury Grand Marquis north on LA 1. For reasons still under investigation, Bell’s vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned. Bell was not restrained and sustained severe injuries. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased on arrival.

In one 12-hour shift last night, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A responded to and investigated fifteen crashes in the Troop area, seven of those resulted in injury, and two proved to be fatal. Nearly all were preventable. Impairment, distractions, speed, and lack of seatbelt, each of which are completely preventable contributing factors, were represented in the majority of crashes investigated. Please, speak to your loved ones about the importance of making safe decisions on our roadways, the conversation you have today could be the difference tomorrow.