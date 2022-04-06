METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police announced it will partner with several organizations in providing no-cost installation of child safety seats in family vehicles on Saturday, April 9.

According to an LSP media release, Troop B will be joined by the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force, University Medical Center New Orleans and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission in the parking lot of the Clearview Shopping Center (near Target) at 4436 Veterans Memorial Boulevard in Metairie, La.

The free event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. is aimed at preventing child fatalities in accidents around the state. The LSP states that 75 percent of unrestrained children under the age of six were killed in motor vehicle crashes last year.

The LSP invites parents, expecting parents, grandparents and caregivers to join nationally certified technicians as we work to reduce serious injuries and fatalities in children by ensuring your child’s safety seat(s) are installed properly.

At the event, a certified team can teach caregivers how to:

Select the proper car seat for the child

Ensure that your child is placed into the car seat properly

Ensure that the car seat is correctly installed in your vehicle

By learning how to install the car seat and fit the child properly, you drastically reduce the chance of injury and death. The LSP reports that 96 percent of all child restraints are installed incorrectly and motor vehicle crashes are the No. 1 killer of children.

Please join us to make sure your little one is safe and in the appropriate child safety seat.