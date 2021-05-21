State Police release all body cam footage following death of Ronald Greene

NEW ORLEANS — For the first time, Louisiana State Police publicly admit that Ronald Greene died in their custody.

Now, the department has released what they say are all of the body camera videos recorded by troopers as they beat up Greene after a car chase.

Colonel Lamar Davis acknowledges the full release of videos in Greene’s death is a step towards healing the community and the Greene family.

“I can feel their pain and I can feel it in my heart. My heart goes out to them and I continue to lift them up in prayer and pray for them everyday,” Davis said.

The full videos were only released after video was leaked to the Associated Press. The troopers are caught on camera tasing, punching and dragging Greene.

“We cannot comment on any of the conduct of the troopers related to this incident because the evidence of the conduct is under criminal investigation by other state and federal authorities,” Davis said.

One trooper died in a single vehicle crash before he was expected to be fired. Two other troopers were also disciplined, but could be terminated pending the outcome of the investigation.

Davis said, “You have my commitment that we will follow the facts and hold our personnel accountable.”

Davis has already made policy and leadership changes since heading LSP. He’s pledging to make sure there’s accountability across the board.

“Misconduct in any form in our agency will not be tolerated. I will not accept it from my staff or any member of our agency,” Davis said. “I assure you we will administer swift disciplinary actions.”

Governor Edwards said:

“Today, Louisiana State Police released all of the video footage in its possession from the arrest of Ronald Greene, a move which I strongly support. This was done in consultation with both the U.S. Attorney’s office and District Attorney John Belton in Union Parish. As I’ve said before, I found the full video of Mr. Greene’s arrest, which I reviewed last year, to be disturbing and difficult to watch. After I met with Ronald Greene’s family on October 14 of last year, they were given the opportunity to see all of the videos, and I know it was difficult and heartbreaking for them to watch the last moments of Mr. Greene’s life.



I am fully supportive of Louisiana State Police Col. Lamar Davis, who became the head of LSP last October, and have confidence in his ability to not only lead, but transform the agency. While the federal and state criminal investigations into this matter are ongoing, Col. Davis continues to work to improve the department so all Louisianans can have confidence in those who swore an oath to protect and serve them.”