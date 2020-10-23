State Police issue endangered child alert after man walks out of hospital with newborn in backpack

Travis Hargrove

MONROE – The Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing child advisory for a newborn who was taken from a Monroe hospital overnight.

Thirty-five-year-old Travis Hargrove, who police describe as the “possible father,” allegedly put the newborn inside a black backpack and walked out of St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe just before 11:30 p.m. on October 22.

The newborn, Travis Hargrove, Jr., was born just after 7 a.m. on October 22 with a medical condition that will require treatment, according to the LSP. The baby is described as dark skin male baby with no hair, 19 ¾ inches long, and weighs eight pounds and eight ounces.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of this subject should immediately contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 318-329-1200, or Sgt. Michelle King with the Louisiana State Police at HQ Communications 225-925-6636.