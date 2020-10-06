State Police investigating after missing woman killed in hit-and-run on I-12

SLIDELL – A woman who was found dead on the shoulder of I-12 last night after an apparent hit-and-run had been reported missing hours before.

Louisiana State Police say the body of 52-year-old Ada Jones was found on I-12 westbound near US 11 around 10:30 p.m. on October 5.

Jones had sustained injuries consistent with a vehicle impact, but little evidence was found at the scene. She had been reported as a missing person hours before the deadly collision, according to police.

If you have information related to the crash or can help identify the vehicle involved, contact Louisiana State Police Troop L at (985) 893-6250.