State Police investigate officer involved shooting in St. James Parish

LUTCHER, LA.– State Police Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting involving deputies from the St. James Sheriff’s Department.

According to investigators, deputies were conducting an investigation near the 2000 block of Levy Gaudet Street around 12:00 a.m., Tuesday, when they exchanged gunfire with 36-year-old Edward Young III of Lutcher. Young was hit in the encounter and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Upon being released from the hospital, Young will be charged with Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Illegal Discharge of a Firearm.

No deputies were injured during the incident. Any additional charges will be filed with the St. James Parish District Attorney’s Office pending the completion of the investigation. No further information is available at this time.