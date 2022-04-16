HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police reported the first of two fatal crashes that occurred just hours apart on Friday.
The first incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Louisiana Highway 311 about one-mile north of Savanne Road in Terrebonne Parish. The crash claimed the life of 73-year-old Robert Miller of Morgan City.
Miller reportedly drove his 2018 Jeep Cherokee off the road and into a tree.
Later in the evening, Troop C was notified around 11 p.m. of a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a motorcycle on U.S. Highway 90 near Catfish Lane in Lafourche Parish.
The crash claimed the life of 28-year-old James Derouen of New Iberia.
Derouen was reportedly traveling the wrong way in the left westbound lane of U.S. Hwy 90 on a 2006 Kawasaki Vulcan. At the same time, a 2020 Ford F-250 was traveling west in the left lane of U.S. Hwy 90.
For reasons still under investigation, the Kawasaki struck the Ford head-on causing Derouen to be ejected from the motorcycle.
Derouen suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Ford was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries.
A toxicology sample was collected from both victims.
The driver of the Ford was not suspected of being impaired and provided a voluntary toxicology sample that is also awaiting analysis.
Both crashes remain under investigation.
Troop C has investigated 12 fatal crashes resulting in 13 deaths in 2022.
