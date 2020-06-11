State lawmaker wants Lopinto to release shooting video

BATON ROUGE – A state lawmaker wants the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Department to release video footage from an officer involved shooting that happened last month.

Representative Kyle Green from Marrero wrote a letter to sheriff Joe Lopinto asking him to publicly release the eight-second video. It shows the seconds surrounding the fatal shooting of Modesto Reyes on May 27.

Sheriff Lopinto says during a chase, Reyes tripped and fell, and pointed a gun at deputies.

Representative Green says he also wants Jefferson Parish deputies to begin using body cameras, not just the cameras on their tasers that recorded the video in this case.