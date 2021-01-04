State Fire Marshal: 9 vehicles damaged in Slidell parking lot fire

SLIDELL, LA – Early Monday morning, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s office began investigating a parking lot fire in Slidell.

According to the fire department, the call came in around 2:30 a.m.

Reports show that a total of nine vehicles were damaged. Six of them are totaled and the remaining three have damage from “exposure.”

According to the State Fire Marshal, this fire is considered suspicious, and is under investigation.

This is a joint investigation with the St. Tammany Fire District 1.

Anybody with info should contact fire marshall 844.954.1221 or on their website at lafm.o