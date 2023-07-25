NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Louisiana Legislature approved $24.3 million in funding for the installation of a hospitality facility, a track and field stadium and the repair and replacement of roofs on campus buildings at the University of New Orleans.

The new hospitality facility will house the Lester E. Kabacoff School of Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Administration. It will be used for hospitality and management teaching.

UNO officials said the new facility will contain a production kitchen and demonstration lab, hotel lobby teaching space, a beverage lab, flexible classroom space, a multi-purpose dining room and an exterior patio.

They said the money from the state budget includes first-year funds for the planning phase of the project. Construction is expected to begin in the second year.

The new track and field stadium is expected to be an asset to the school’s athletics program and open to K-12 schools and the community. It will be located on the green space on at the corner of Leon C. Simon Boulevard and Elysian Fields Avenue and contain a nine-lane track, soccer-sized field, an array of field sports spaces, fieldhouse, grandstands and a press box, UNO officials said.

(Courtesy: University of New Orleans)

(Courtesy: University of New Orleans)

They said the new facility will allow the track and field program to host home meets, as well as state and metro New Orleans high school meets and New Orleans Recreation Development Commission meets.

The state approved $6 million for the hospitality facility, $13 million for the track and field stadium and $5.3 million for the replacement and repair of roofs on campus buildings.

