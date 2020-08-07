Starting Aug. 10, additional garbage trucks will hit the streets of Jefferson parish

JEFFERSON, LA – Waste Connections’ new subcontractor, River Birch Renewable Energy, will hit the streets on Monday, August 10, 2020, providing additional resources to aid with trash pickup.

River Birch Renewable Energy will phase in 30 new trucks and additional manpower over the next month to help make sure all Jefferson Parish residents receive enhanced service and regular trash collection. The subcontractor will provide assistance throughout the west bank of Jefferson Parish, which should free up additional resources for other areas of Jefferson Parish as well.

According to Jefferson Parish Council Chairman Ricky Templet, “We are happy to have been able to work towards a rapid solution to the garbage collection challenges that our parish has recently seen. I want to thank Waste Connections for their efforts in working with us to create an immediate impact by partnering with River Birch Renewable Energy to increase resources and enhance service provided to our residents. We will continue to closely monitor this situation as more trucks deploy on our streets.”

Waste Connections is contracted to pick up garbage in unincorporated Jefferson Parish and the Town of Jean Lafitte. Waste Connections engaged River Birch Renewable Energy, an affiliated company of River Birch LLC, to help with trash collection due to issues with missed collection that the company said was caused by the COVID pandemic leading to a shortage of available workers and an increase in trash volume during stay-at-home orders.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience as we have been working towards a solution. We would also like to thank them for keeping us updated on missed pickups and would ask that they continue to do so,” said Templet.

To report a missed pickup, please contact the Jefferson Parish Department of Environmental Affairs at 504-731-4614 or 1-887-747-4374. For more information about garbage collection services provided by Jefferson Parish, visit www.jeffparish.net/departments/environmental-affairs/garbage-and-recycling.

For more information about Jefferson Parish, visit www.JeffParish.net. Residents can also receive regular updates by following the Parish on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@JeffParishGov) or by texting JPALERT or JPNOTICIAS to 888-777.