‘Start Strong’Jefferson Parish Schools announces back to school guidelines

HARVEY, La. (WGNO)— On Thursday, July 29, Jefferson Parish Schools released their school safety guidelines for the 2021 to 2022 school year.

District leaders want to emphasize that the community should expect changes in the guidance based on the latest COVID-19 data and recommendations from the medical community.

The guidelines outline the day-to-day mitigation efforts schools will follow to continue providing safe, in-person instruction.

Start Strong Jefferson aligns with the most updated guidance from Governor Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Health’s recommendations to get vaccinated and for unvaccinated employees and students to wear face masks indoors.

Drivers and passengers on a school bus are required to wear a face mask at all times based on a federal order.

Visitors must wear face masks and are subject to a temperature screening.

“Our priority is to provide the best learning environment possible for students while keeping

everyone safe,” said JP Schools Superintendent Dr. James Gray. “This plan was developed

alongside local, state, and national medical experts based on where we are today. As the virus

and medical recommendations evolve, we will adjust our plans accordingly so we can continue

to safely educate children.”

Start Strong Jefferson lists safety guidelines in six sections: Health & Safety, Teaching & Learning,

School Procedures, Transportation, Extracurriculars, and Meals.

The first day of school for students in grades 1-12 is August 9.

“Last school year began without a vaccine or a blueprint for successfully providing in-person

instruction during a global pandemic. We’re entering this year with a safe, effective vaccine and a

much better understanding of how to best serve our students,” said Dr. Gray. “I’m confident we

will rise to the occasion once again.”