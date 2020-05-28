Starstruck by a food truck

MANDEVILLE, La – If it’s possible to be starstruck by a Louisiana food truck, take a look.

Take a selfie.

At the truck that travels to Hollywood and back .

With superstar chefs in the spotlight.

It’s the Dragon Wagon

It’s one of 30 food trucks serving Hollywood South movie sets and TV shows for the last 10 years.

Serving Tom Cruise.

Serving Matthew McConaughey.

About to serve Morgan Freeman.

That’s when the coronavirus came crashing in and yelled, just like food truck owner Cayman Sinclair, “cut!”

WGNO’S Bill Wood says Cayman Sinclair is like the Stephen Spielberg of show business catering.

Cayman Sinclair came up with a way to keep his audience hungry for more.



Cayman set up his show business kitchen on wheels in front of his Mandeville restaurant, The Lakehouse, 2025 Lakeshore Drive.



The pandemic that created a crisis also created a way for the world to eat like a movie star.

Because a Louisiana man had the plan and the word.

“Action!”

