Car club gives their NOLA model an 'A'

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – It was once a very model of the kind of car to have

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to know that this is the Model A.



When Henry Ford rolled it down the road almost a hundred years ago, it was an American beauty.

A real beauty with “body lines” and speed that made it a superstar.

That’s why they gather together once a week in a wide-open warehouse.

They check in for a check-up on a machine that’s more like a member of the family.

It’s the Model A Club of New Orleans.

In their yellow polo shirts, they’re ready to roll.

And ready to repair the cars they love.

They call their get-togethers, car clinics.

It keeps their cars healthy and on the road and rolling around town.

These cars are more than machines.

They’re members of the family for the members of the Model A Club of New Orleans.