NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The Starbucks flagship location on Canal Street will be closing its doors on October 3rd because of concerns of safety and security.

All of the employees will be given the opportunity to transfer to nearby stores.

Sam Jeffries with Starbucks Media Relations said in a statement:

“Our stores are windows into America and every day, our partners witness the challenges facing our communities – challenges to personal safety and security, racism, a growing mental health crisis, and issues magnified by covid. These challenges play out within our stores – affecting our partners, our communities, and our customers alike.”

This letter was sent in July from Starbucks U.S. Operation leaders, on the issue of safety.