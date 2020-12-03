BCPD: Suspect in custody after standoff on Airline Dr.

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A suspect in a domestic dispute early Wednesday morning that held police at bay for more then two hours on Airline Drive in Bossier City is now in custody.
Airline Drive remains shut down between East Texas Street and Shed Road as the investigation continues.
Police say the suspect in the standoff is the man identified earlier in the morning as one of two people wanted in connection with the domestic dispute they were investigating after a call about a possible shooting near I-220 and Shed Road around 6:30 a.m. They arrived to find an abandoned 18-wheeler and evidence that a gun had been fired.
Investigators learned that 38-year-old Robert Sneed, III of Taylor, Louisiana, and 31-year-old Chabrielle Hester of Dallas, were arguing with each other before leaving the area.
BCPD issued a “be on the lookout” notification for Sneed’s vehicle, a 2008 blue Chevrolet Avalanche with license plate number 08105634.
BCPD Public Information Officer Traci Landry said the vehicle was spotted on Benton Road, prompting a pursuit that ended in a crash and a standoff on Airline.
The crash involved at least four vehicles and sent five people to the hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
A large police presence converged on the scene near Misty Lane, with Special Operations Services, a tactical negotiations team, and Louisiana State Police. Landry said the heavily armed response was because the suspect had access to a handgun. Police confirmed he was taken into custody just before 1 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bossier City Police Department at (318) 741-8611 or their local law enforcement agency.