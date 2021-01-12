Stan Van Gundy on Pelicans’ postponement: “It more than likely will not be the last time”

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The New Orleans Pelicans coaching staff learned this morning that their game tonight against the Dallas Mavericks has been postponed because of Coronavirus-related concerns.

The Mavericks reportedly did not have enough eligible players for tonight’s game because of ongoing contact tracing after multiple players tested positive.

“This is the NBA in 2021,” says New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy.

“I don’t really have any big reaction to it. It’s just the way it is and it more than likely will not be the last time and you just move on and do what you have to do that day. I know it’s cliche but in this year it’s absolutely true, it is literally one day at a time,” adds Van Gundy.

The Pelicans still held practice today to prepare for their updated 6-game road trip that begins Wednesday in Los Angeles with the Clippers.