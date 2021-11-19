Stained Glass Wine House grand opening on Saturday

Wineglasses and wine bottles on display for serving a wine tasting. Red and white fermented grape beverages are poured into two sparkling glasses. Warm, orange brown wooden cellar wine racks are reflected and in soft focus in the background. The close-up view of the alcohol is indoors, with no people.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of Gretna and the Jefferson Parish Economic Development

Commission (JEDCO) is celebrating the grand opening of the new self-serve wine bar – Stained Glass Wine House in historic downtown Gretna on Saturday, November 20, 2021.

Stained Glass Wine House is the first of its kind in Jefferson Parish, contributing to the business growth and new investment on the West Bank.

The opening of this veteran-owned, woman-owned business is a $150,000 investment into Jefferson

Parish.

The grand opening and ribbon-cutting is being held in conjunction with the first

annual 5K Wine Run 4 Cause

All proceeds will go to air guard members who were impacted by Hurricane Ida.

For more information on the 5K Wine Run 4 Cause, contact Stained Glass Wine House at (504) 812-0930