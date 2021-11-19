Stained Glass Wine House grand opening on Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The City of Gretna and the Jefferson Parish Economic Development
Commission (JEDCO) is celebrating the grand opening of the new self-serve wine bar – Stained Glass Wine House in historic downtown Gretna on Saturday, November 20, 2021.
Stained Glass Wine House is the first of its kind in Jefferson Parish, contributing to the business growth and new investment on the West Bank.
The opening of this veteran-owned, woman-owned business is a $150,000 investment into Jefferson
Parish.
The grand opening and ribbon-cutting is being held in conjunction with the first
annual 5K Wine Run 4 Cause
All proceeds will go to air guard members who were impacted by Hurricane Ida.
For more information on the 5K Wine Run 4 Cause, contact Stained Glass Wine House at (504) 812-0930