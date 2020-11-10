St. Tammany’s Holiday of Lights takes Covid-19 turn for 2020

Saint Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper announced on Monday that the annual Holiday of Lights event will be a drive-thru only this year.

MANDEVILLE, LA — Saint Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper announced on Monday that the annual Holiday of Lights event will be a drive-thru only this year.

The event brings crowds to the parish’s offices along Koop Drive, and this is going to be its 21st year.

While there are changes for the event, it comes at a time when many events have been canceled due to the pandemic.

“We are all ready for something positive. What could be more positive than keeping this tradition alive even through COVID-19,” Cooper says in a written statement announcing the change. “While we know the experience will be slightly different, we will still have the experience, and that is the most important thing for us — to give our citizens the Holiday of Lights event in 2020.”

The Holiday of Lights will be open on Koop Drive in Mandeville Fridays through Sundays in December, including Christmas Eve and Christmas night, from 5:00 to 8:30 in the evening.