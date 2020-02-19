St. Tammany Sheriff plans DWI checkpoint for this weekend

St. Tammany, La.– Deputies from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office will conduct a DWI checkpoint this weekend at an undisclosed location in St. Tammany Parish. The checkpoint is part of the ongoing, proactive “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, which is targeted at combatting impaired driving during the Mardi Gras season.

The manpower for this initiative is funded by a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

“We want people to know that we are out there, not just this weekend but every day looking for drivers that are under the influence, and we hope these checkpoints serve as a deterrent,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “If you choose to consume alcohol, don’t drive. Have a designated driver or call a cab. If all options fail, call us and we will find you a safe ride.”