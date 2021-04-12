St. Tammany Rental Assistance Program fully underway with $7.7M CARES Act funding

COVINGTON, La. — The St. Tammany Rental Assistance Program (STRAP) is now available to residents in need following financial hardships due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

STRAP will utilize $7.7 million in CARES Act funding from the Department of Treasury to assist households that are unable to pay rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Tammany Parish Government has opened two locations, one on Koop Drive in Mandeville, and one in Slidell at the Towers building, for in-person applications.

“Our offices are up and running, and I am urging citizens who need this assistance to schedule an appointment and apply,” President Cooper said. “We know that many in our community are in need and we are here to ensure these funds are made available to those who need them as quickly as possible.”

Rental assistance provided to an eligible household must not be duplicative of any other federally funded rental assistance provided to such household.

STRAP is now accepting applications for the following households:

Households with an income at or below 80 percent of the area median income (AMI) which is approximately $56,300 for a family of four;

Households that have experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19; and

Households that are at risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability.

Support documentation will be required prior to issuance of payments. Additional information on this program can be found at: www.stpgov.org/departments/grants.

Applicants who have questions, or who plan to apply, should email their contact information, including mailing address to: STRAP@stpgov.org.

St. Tammany Parish Government is slated to receive an additional round of funding in the near future. That date and amount have not yet been announced.